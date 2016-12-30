Newport News Police identify suspect ...

Newport News Police identify suspect in 31st Street shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Search warrants describe a bloody scene inside a 31st Street apartment where 51-year-old Eduardo Amezcua's body was found. According to police, 26-year-old Monte Michael Stokes of Hampton shot and killed the church leader inside his apartment on Dec. 20th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Injudgement 1,469,555
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,633
15 year old looking for work Thu Vernon Bloomfield 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Dec 29 Shannan 29
the truth about the jews Dec 28 Boss hog 2
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Dec 27 ShrimpDog 833
All black run Democrat city is a ghetto Dec 27 Ayers 1
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,031 • Total comments across all topics: 277,515,629

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC