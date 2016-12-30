Newport News Police identify suspect in 31st Street shooting
Search warrants describe a bloody scene inside a 31st Street apartment where 51-year-old Eduardo Amezcua's body was found. According to police, 26-year-old Monte Michael Stokes of Hampton shot and killed the church leader inside his apartment on Dec. 20th.
