Newport-News 3 mins ago 7:12 p.m.1 man dead, another injured in Newport News shooting
Newport News police are on the scene investigating after two people were shot, one fatally, Sunday night in the 4600 block of Marshall Avenue. Brandon Maynard with Newport News Police said a call came in reporting the shooting at 6:14 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene to find two men that had been shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|cathy1691823
|1,465,165
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|mdbuilder
|62,558
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|20 hr
|NN kid
|2,355
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|Sutter Caine
|2
|I voted for Donald J. Trump
|Dec 17
|Wretched Rue
|2
|Tyran Robert Williams. Courtesy: Gloucester Cou...
|Dec 16
|meh plus
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Dec 13
|BDW
|23
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC