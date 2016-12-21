Newport-News 3 mins ago 7:12 p.m.1 ma...

Newport-News 3 mins ago 7:12 p.m.1 man dead, another injured in Newport News shooting

Sunday Dec 18

Newport News police are on the scene investigating after two people were shot, one fatally, Sunday night in the 4600 block of Marshall Avenue. Brandon Maynard with Newport News Police said a call came in reporting the shooting at 6:14 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene to find two men that had been shot.

