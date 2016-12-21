Navy calls for major fleet size boost...

Navy calls for major fleet size boost to counter China and Russia

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Washington Examiner

The Navy needs to grow its fleet from 308 to 355 ships to meet its strategic requirements amid mounting threats from China and Russia, according to a new document released Friday. The new number roughly matches President-elect Trump's calls on the campaign trail for a 350-ship Navy, but comes from a 2016 Force Structure Assessment that began in January.

