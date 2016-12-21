Navy calls for major fleet size boost to counter China and Russia
The Navy needs to grow its fleet from 308 to 355 ships to meet its strategic requirements amid mounting threats from China and Russia, according to a new document released Friday. The new number roughly matches President-elect Trump's calls on the campaign trail for a 350-ship Navy, but comes from a 2016 Force Structure Assessment that began in January.
