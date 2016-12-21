More
The father of a Virginia State Police trooper who was killed in the line of duty is making a special message of thanks on digital billboards in two states through Christmas. Trooper Chad Dermyer was shot and killed inside the Richmond Greyhound bus station trying to stop a gunman in March.
