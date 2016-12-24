Man shot inside kitchen of Newport Ne...

Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home

There are 1 comment on the WAVY-TV Portsmouth story from Yesterday, titled Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home. In it, WAVY-TV Portsmouth reports that:

Brad Underwood is about to find out if his attacking style of offense works in the Big 12. The first-year coach at NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 Block of Ivy Avenue just after midnight Saturday morning.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
nn person

Newport News, VA

#1 1 hr ago
Edit better
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 24 min Orange God 1,466,126
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Sunrise Boaners 62,604
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 13 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,980
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Dec 21 NN kid 2,355
truth about the jews and israel Dec 18 Sutter Caine 2
I voted for Donald J. Trump Dec 17 Wretched Rue 2
News Tyran Robert Williams. Courtesy: Gloucester Cou... Dec 16 meh plus 1
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,352 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,360

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC