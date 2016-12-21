Liebherr to present more than 25 pieces of equipment at Conexpo Con/Agg
From March 7-11 2017, more than 25 pieces of Newport News, Virginia-based Liebherr equipment will be presented at Conexpo Con/Agg in Las Vegas. Liebherr's outdoor booth covers 50,000 square feet and will provide room for hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, crawler loaders and dozers, deep foundation equipment, material handlers, tower cranes, mobile and crawler cranes as well as a concrete pump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction & Demolition Recycling.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|38 min
|Into The Night
|62,602
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Aquarius-wy
|1,466,113
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,980
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Dec 21
|NN kid
|2,355
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|Sutter Caine
|2
|I voted for Donald J. Trump
|Dec 17
|Wretched Rue
|2
|Tyran Robert Williams. Courtesy: Gloucester Cou...
|Dec 16
|meh plus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC