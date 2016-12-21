Lawmakers to hear from public on governor's budget proposals
Virginia residents will get a chance to weigh in on Gov. Terry McAuliffe's proposed amendments to the state budget next week. The General Assembly's House Appropriations and Senate Finance Committees will hold regional public hearings Jan. 4 on the Democratic governor's proposals.
