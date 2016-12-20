'Hidden Figures' will open in limited release in Hampton, Newport News
The Virginia Air and Space Center in downtown Hampton held a private advanced screening of "Hidden Figures" on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. Katherine Johnson, human calculator for NASA and one of the real-life inspirations for the movie and actress Octavia Spencer, who plays Dorothy Vaughn, were notable attendees.
