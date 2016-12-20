Firefighter injured in Newport News apartment fire; residents displaced
NNFD officials say the emergency call came in at 1:43 p.m. Units arrived to the scene at 1:47 p.m. and the fire was under control at 2:09 p.m. The residents of the apartment were able to make it out safe. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a non-fire ground related injury.
