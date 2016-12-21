Cuisinart Recall Sours The Season For Woman Bombarded With Misplaced Calls
Jacqueline McDonald's visions of a peaceful end to 2016 have been thwarted by the bad luck of sharing eight digits of her phone number with the customer service line set up for those impacted by the recent recall of 8 million Cuisinart food processors. According to Consumer Reports , on Tuesday, Cuisinart's parent company, Conair, issued the largest kitchen-appliance recall in history.
