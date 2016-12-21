Capt. tells students about aviation opportunities for women
U.S. Air Force Capt. Nichole Stilwell described the day in the life of a pilot to a group of students at the Denbigh High School Aviation Academy on Dec. 20. Stilwell, who has been stationed at Langley Air Force Base since 2015, explained how she puts on layers of protective gear, including a sealed flight suit and long johns, to prepare for winter flights.
