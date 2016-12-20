Arrest made in Newport News youth pas...

Arrest made in Newport News youth pastor's homicide

23 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Newport News Police say they have made an arrest in the December 20 homicide of 51-year-old Eduardo Hernandez Amezcua. Amezcua was shot and killed at a home near the intersection of 31st Street and West Avenue early that morning.

