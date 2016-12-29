154 years since the sinking of USS Mo...

154 years since the sinking of USS Monitor

December 31st, 1862 is the day the USS Monitor sunk after less than a year in the Northern fleet during the Civil War. It's best known for its epic ironclad fight against the CSS Virginia in the Battle of Hampton Roads in the beginning of March.

