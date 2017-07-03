Status Update: Will Righeimer joins Lindora as CEO; noted Alzheimer...
Newport Beach resident Will Righeimer has been named chief executive officer of Lindora, the Costa Mesa-based company that operates a chain of weight loss clinics. Dr. Rudolph Tanzi, a professor of neurology at Harvard University and director of the Genetics and Aging Research Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital, has joined ChromaDex's scientific advisory board.
