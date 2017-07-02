Onetime home of John Wayne pal Chick Iverson selling for $2.7 million
The 3,808-square-foot home is located in west Newport Beach's Dover Shores area. The house, built by Chick Iverson in 1972, has been remodeled, but the fireplace mantle is from a John Wayne movie set, the agents say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|33 min
|Ssk
|386
|Spanish-language newspaper Excelsior expands ac...
|Sat
|Richard
|1
|OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w...
|Jun 29
|Red Cloud
|2
|The MAFIA is now HIRING !! (Nov '09)
|Jun 28
|Wendyokoopa
|4
|Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game
|Jun 26
|secret Asian man
|1
|Investigation started after Santa Ana man dies ...
|Jun 25
|David
|1
|Miyoko's (Oct '07)
|Jun 24
|NSavino
|10
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC