Couple announces surprise engagement ...

Couple announces surprise engagement to family and friends live on 'GMA'

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KMBZ-AM Westwood

Jacob Gardner and Whitney Melendres of Newport Beach, California, have had a whirlwind engagement week that included trips to Disney Land to commemorate when he first told her he loved her, to Las Vegas for dinner at the Eiffel Tower Restaurant because, Gardner said, Melendres "thinks Paris is the most romantic place on earth," and to Costa Rica where he popped the question. Then, in what the bride-to-be thought was the culmination, the happy couple landed in New York City to announce their engagement to their family and friends live on "Good Morning America" on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMBZ-AM Westwood.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) 21 hr Ssk 386
News Spanish-language newspaper Excelsior expands ac... Jul 1 Richard 1
News OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w... Jun 29 Red Cloud 2
The MAFIA is now HIRING !! (Nov '09) Jun 28 Wendyokoopa 4
News Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game Jun 26 secret Asian man 1
News Investigation started after Santa Ana man dies ... Jun 25 David 1
Miyoko's (Oct '07) Jun 24 NSavino 10
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,368 • Total comments across all topics: 282,230,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC