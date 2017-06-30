Christina El Moussa flaunts figure in bikini in California
Flip Or Flop's Christina El Moussa, 33, flaunts fab figure in striped bikini and cuddles up with beau Doug Spedding, 55, on boat The 33-year-old reality star was spotted showing off her impressive figure in a bikini while aboard a boat in Newport Beach, California on Tuesday. She also enjoyed a cuddle session with 55-year-old boyfriend Doug Spedding on the deck as they spent the Fourth of July holiday together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Michael Naughton Santa Ana Court (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Interested
|521
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Jul 3
|Ssk
|386
|Spanish-language newspaper Excelsior expands ac...
|Jul 1
|Richard
|1
|OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w...
|Jun 29
|Red Cloud
|2
|The MAFIA is now HIRING !! (Nov '09)
|Jun 28
|Wendyokoopa
|4
|Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game
|Jun 26
|secret Asian man
|1
|Investigation started after Santa Ana man dies ...
|Jun 25
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC