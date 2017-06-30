Christina El Moussa flaunts figure in bikini in California

Flip Or Flop's Christina El Moussa, 33, flaunts fab figure in striped bikini and cuddles up with beau Doug Spedding, 55, on boat The 33-year-old reality star was spotted showing off her impressive figure in a bikini while aboard a boat in Newport Beach, California on Tuesday. She also enjoyed a cuddle session with 55-year-old boyfriend Doug Spedding on the deck as they spent the Fourth of July holiday together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.