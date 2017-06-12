Volunteers to rappel off Newport building to bring attention to addiction
NEWPORT BEACH Over 130 daring souls will secure themselves into a harness and rappel 16 stories off the side of a Fashion Island office building on Thursday, June 15 to draw attention to addiction. The event - the third in Orange County - is organized by Shatterproof, a nonprofit that has enlisted volunteers to rappel off buildings in several cities nationwide to combat the opioid epidemic.
