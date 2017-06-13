Vegetation fire in Newport Beach exti...

Vegetation fire in Newport Beach extinguished before it could threaten homes

A small brush fire moving up the hillside of dry vegetation on the west side of San Miguel Drive was put out by fire authorities before it threatened any homes, officials said. The Newport Beach Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at San Miguel Drive and Pacific View Drive at 5:09 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, Newport Beach Dispatch Supervisor Steven Perez said.

