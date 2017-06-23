St. James the Great: Under Contract
Legal counsel for the Rt. Rev. J. Jon Bruno, Bishop of Los Angeles, confirmed June 22 that Bruno has signed an agreement to sell St. James the Great Church in Newport Beach, setting up a confrontation between Bruno and a church disciplinary panel that ordered him not to sell .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Living Church.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miyoko's (Oct '07)
|29 min
|NSavino
|10
|Disneyland devotee visits park for 2,000 days i...
|16 hr
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|Santa Ana names new acting police chief, second...
|Fri
|David
|1
|OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w...
|Fri
|David
|1
|noise from the neighbor
|Fri
|pleasantglen
|1
|Greg Haidl, Ex-Con (Jun '08)
|Thu
|Margaret
|90
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|CassH
|4,849
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC