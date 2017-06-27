Smartglasses maker NuEyes lands funding

Smartglasses maker NuEyes lands funding

Newport Beach, California-based NuEyes Technologies Inc , a maker of electronic smartglasses for the visually impaired, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding. The investors included Arab Angel.

