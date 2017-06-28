Sibling authors bring tale of Yorkie ...

Sibling authors bring tale of Yorkie who learns self-acceptance to Newport Beach

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

The children's book A'Yorkietown,A' written by siblings Casey and Karri Adler follows the plight of a Zaggy, an oversized Yorkie, who desperately wants to fit in. The children's book A'Yorkietown,A' written by siblings Casey and Karri Adler follows the plight of a Zaggy, an oversized Yorkie, who desperately wants to fit in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w... 4 hr Red Cloud 2
The MAFIA is now HIRING !! (Nov '09) Wed Wendyokoopa 4
News Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game Mon secret Asian man 1
News Investigation started after Santa Ana man dies ... Jun 25 David 1
Miyoko's (Oct '07) Jun 24 NSavino 10
News Disneyland devotee visits park for 2,000 days i... Jun 23 Latter Day Taints 1
News Santa Ana names new acting police chief, second... Jun 23 David 1
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,622 • Total comments across all topics: 282,113,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC