Sea Turtle Returns to Ocean After Rescue
Joe Freeman rescued a sea turtle that he found trapped in a polluted drainage ditch near John Wayne Airport. "This guy was about as lost as a young sea turtle could possibly be," Freeman wrote on his Instagram account.
