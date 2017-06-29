Sea Turtle Returns to Ocean After Rescue

Sea Turtle Returns to Ocean After Rescue

Joe Freeman rescued a sea turtle that he found trapped in a polluted drainage ditch near John Wayne Airport. "This guy was about as lost as a young sea turtle could possibly be," Freeman wrote on his Instagram account.

