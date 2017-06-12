Santa Barbara Lays Out Rationale for ...

Santa Barbara Lays Out Rationale for Sales Tax Increase to Fund Infrastructure Backlog

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Noozhawk

Two weeks out from adopting final language for a ballot measure, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider and City Administrator Paul Casey are voicing the rationale for a 1-percent sales tax increase that would fund much-needed infrastructure work . A 1-percent, or one cent, increase would bring in about $22 million per year based on current sales-tax performance in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Fri FAR Q 4,848
FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend! Jun 8 KateTran 2
Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr... Jun 7 thetruth 1
News 200 cows take over downtown San Diego streets i... Jun 4 BiggBunyon 1
News Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo... May 29 Climate Science 3
Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Tellinitlikeitis 4
Irvine Music Thread (Oct '13) May 25 Musikologist 12
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,158 • Total comments across all topics: 281,828,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC