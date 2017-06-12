Salma Hayek Commandeers Beatriz at Di...

Salma Hayek Commandeers Beatriz at Dinner's Nimble Class Comedy

A film often smartly attuned to language, Beatriz at Dinner - a sober comedy about class clash and soft-to-hard racism directed by Miguel Arteta and written by Mike White - operates in several different idioms. English and Spanish are spoken, as are the lexicons of healing and affluence specific to Southern California, which here are just as often dissonant with each other as they are consonant.

