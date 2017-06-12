Salma Hayek Commandeers Beatriz at Dinner's Nimble Class Comedy
A film often smartly attuned to language, Beatriz at Dinner - a sober comedy about class clash and soft-to-hard racism directed by Miguel Arteta and written by Mike White - operates in several different idioms. English and Spanish are spoken, as are the lexicons of healing and affluence specific to Southern California, which here are just as often dissonant with each other as they are consonant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Fri
|FAR Q
|4,848
|FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend!
|Jun 8
|KateTran
|2
|Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr...
|Jun 7
|thetruth
|1
|200 cows take over downtown San Diego streets i...
|Jun 4
|BiggBunyon
|1
|Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo...
|May 29
|Climate Science
|3
|Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Tellinitlikeitis
|4
|Irvine Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 25
|Musikologist
|12
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC