Real estate briefly: Berkadia buys Tustin complex for $11.4M

Berkadia had brokered the sale of The Village at Old Town at 380 and 436 East 2nd Street in Tustin for $11.4 million. Senior director Peter Hauser and associate director Matt Hauser of Berkadia's Irvine office negotiated the transaction on behalf of both the seller and buyer.

