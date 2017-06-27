Radically Perfect 1965 Ford F-100 Styled by Fashion Designer Mossimo

It seems like there's an endearing slang name for every model of Ford pickup ever made. The 1953-1956 F-100s are called "Effies;" 1957-1960s are called "Fridge," for their Norge refrigerator-like looks; and "Slick" is short for "Slick '60s," the F-series model run from 1961-1966.

