Radically Perfect 1965 Ford F-100 Styled by Fashion Designer Mossimo
It seems like there's an endearing slang name for every model of Ford pickup ever made. The 1953-1956 F-100s are called "Effies;" 1957-1960s are called "Fridge," for their Norge refrigerator-like looks; and "Slick" is short for "Slick '60s," the F-series model run from 1961-1966.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The MAFIA is now HIRING !! (Nov '09)
|22 hr
|Wendyokoopa
|4
|Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game
|Mon
|secret Asian man
|1
|Investigation started after Santa Ana man dies ...
|Jun 25
|David
|1
|Miyoko's (Oct '07)
|Jun 24
|NSavino
|10
|Disneyland devotee visits park for 2,000 days i...
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|Santa Ana names new acting police chief, second...
|Jun 23
|David
|1
|OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w...
|Jun 23
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC