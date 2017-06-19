Panel Sanctions Bruno

The Bishop of Los Angeles has been sanctioned after an apparent attempt, for the second time, to secretly sell a church in his diocese. The move comes while the fallout from his first attempted sale is being considered by a disciplinary panel that has the authority to take away not just his bishop's miter but his clerical collar as well.

