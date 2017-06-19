On The Delivery Path BMX, Milk, and P...

On The Delivery Path BMX, Milk, and Pizza

Read more: Transworld

So what was with that whole Milk and Pizza freestyle delivery that you saw so much of last weekend? Boneslovemilk teamed up with Sgt. Pepperoni's Pizza in Newport Beach, CA to depart from the norm and give away milk and pizza in an extreme way.

