OC now has only THREE majority-Republican cities - Guess which they are?
Well I hope you tried to guess, but I won't waste your time any more - it's Yorba Linda , Newport Beach , and little Villa Park . That one shouldn't even count - Deborah Pauly's village is just a handful of people that thought they were too good for the rest of Orange, and you can blink safely while driving through it and be none the wiser.
