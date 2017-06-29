Newport Beach's Will Righeimer is new CEO of Lindora
Newport Beach resident Will Righeimer has been named chief executive officer of Lindora, the Costa Mesa-based company that operates a chain of weight loss clinics. Bob Allison, founder and managing director at Innovate Partners, was serving as Lindora's interim chief executive.
