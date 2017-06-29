Newport Beach shuts down 78 unpermitted vacation homes; more are under scrutiny
The Ocean Front area on the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach is especially popular for vacation homes. Newport Beach's new short-term rental monitor has helped close the door on nearly 80 unpermitted vacation rental homes in the last month, with dozens more under review, according to the city.
