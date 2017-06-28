Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa Opens Hook & Spear Restaurant
Diners in Newport Beach and surrounding Orange County, CA area now have a new dining option with the opening of Hook & Spear at the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa . With a focus on ocean-to-table casual dining , Hook & Spear has partnered with one of the best-known sustainable seafood advisory programs of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Seafood Watch, which raises consumer awareness about the importance of buying seafood from responsible sources and ensures only environmentally responsible seafood is used.
