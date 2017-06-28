Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa Op...

Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa Opens Hook & Spear Restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Diners in Newport Beach and surrounding Orange County, CA area now have a new dining option with the opening of Hook & Spear at the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa . With a focus on ocean-to-table casual dining , Hook & Spear has partnered with one of the best-known sustainable seafood advisory programs of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Seafood Watch, which raises consumer awareness about the importance of buying seafood from responsible sources and ensures only environmentally responsible seafood is used.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The MAFIA is now HIRING !! (Nov '09) 5 hr Wendyokoopa 4
News Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game Mon secret Asian man 1
News Investigation started after Santa Ana man dies ... Jun 25 David 1
Miyoko's (Oct '07) Jun 24 NSavino 10
News Disneyland devotee visits park for 2,000 days i... Jun 23 Latter Day Taints 1
News Santa Ana names new acting police chief, second... Jun 23 David 1
News OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w... Jun 23 David 1
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,749 • Total comments across all topics: 282,088,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC