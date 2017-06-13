Museum House opponents appeal judges ...

Museum House opponents appeal judges denial to dismiss art museum lawsuit

Opponents of the proposed Museum House condominium tower are appealing a judge's May decision to deny their request to dismiss an Orange County Museum of Art lawsuit contesting its successful petition against the development, accusing the art museum of trying to discourage them through costly litigation. Last month, Orange County Judge Geoffrey Glass denied the group's request that the art museum suit challenging a petition used by Line in the Sand to halt the proposed 25-story, 100-unit structure be dismissed as a SLAPP suit.

