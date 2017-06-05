Kodiak Capital Group Attending 7th An...

Kodiak Capital Group Attending 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference

A record number of Kodiak portfolio companies are attending the event, which features some of the leading names in the micro-cap space / EINPresswire.com / -- NEWPORT BEACH, CA-- - Kodiak Capital Group, LLC , a leading private investment fund manager actively managing a family of funds focused on making principal investments in public companies, is attending the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational investor conference this week at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles. A record number of public companies in Kodiak's current portfolio are also attending the conference.

