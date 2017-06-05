Jackson National to replace Pimco Total Return with DoubleLine Core
Jackson National, the largest U.S. provider of variable annuities, said in a filing on Tuesday it plans to remove Pimco's Total Return Bond investment strategy from Jackson National's product line-up and assign management of the $3.5 billion in that fund offering to Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Capital. The move would end Jackson National's nearly two decades of using Pimco's flagship Total Return investment strategy, although Jackson still offers the JNL/Pimco Income Fund and the JNL/Pimco Real Return Fund.
