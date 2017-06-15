Holstered pistol, dinette chairs, fake Christmas tree: Just part of...

An underwater cleanup of Newport Harbor this month yielded more than a half-ton of trash and other things that weren't supposed to be in the water - including a gun. In addition to the typical beer cans, cups and food packaging that get tossed or fall in, divers pulled up a shopping cart, a bicycle, a plastic Christmas tree, a matching set of dinette chairs, dock ladders and an outboard motor, event organizer Mark Ward told the Newport Beach Harbor Commission on Wednesday.

