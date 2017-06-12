Harbor Health Systems Networks Receive Approvals for Telemedicine...
Harbor Health Systems, a One Call Care Management company, announced today that it is one of the first companies to receive approval from the California Department of Workers' Compensation to offer telemedicine through its medical provider networks . "This approval is a positive step forward in improving access to high quality care for injured workers," said Linda Lane, president of Harbor Health Systems.
