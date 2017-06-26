Gringos in Baja
The sea urchin is a major object of the villager's sea harvesting. The wind and sea are calm enough for harvesting sea urchins fewer than half the days of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game
|2 hr
|secret Asian man
|1
|Investigation started after Santa Ana man dies ...
|Sun
|David
|1
|Miyoko's (Oct '07)
|Jun 24
|NSavino
|10
|Disneyland devotee visits park for 2,000 days i...
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|Santa Ana names new acting police chief, second...
|Jun 23
|David
|1
|OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w...
|Jun 23
|David
|1
|noise from the neighbor
|Jun 23
|pleasantglen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC