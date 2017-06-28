Gloves Come Off in Bruno Trial
The attorney who is prosecuting disciplinary proceedings against Bishop J. Jon Bruno of Los Angeles has called for a forensic audit of a corporate entity controlled entirely by Bruno, whom he describes as "a rogue bishop." It marks a sharp escalation of the battle over the imminent sale of a huge padlocked church near the Newport Beach waterfront.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Living Church.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w...
|Thu
|Red Cloud
|2
|The MAFIA is now HIRING !! (Nov '09)
|Jun 28
|Wendyokoopa
|4
|Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game
|Jun 26
|secret Asian man
|1
|Investigation started after Santa Ana man dies ...
|Jun 25
|David
|1
|Miyoko's (Oct '07)
|Jun 24
|NSavino
|10
|Disneyland devotee visits park for 2,000 days i...
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|Santa Ana names new acting police chief, second...
|Jun 23
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC