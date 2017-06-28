Girl Scouts removed 105 pounds of trash along Newport Beach section of water channel
OC Coastkeeper's Lauren Smith, second from left, poses with Girl Scouts Jovie Becklin, from left, Valentina Sakaske, Chelsea Cedomio, Agelina Sakaske and Makayla Brenneis after working to remove 105 pounds of trash from the Santa Ana Channel Saturday, June 23, 2017. The girls show off the coastal cleanup patch they received for their girl scout uniforms.
