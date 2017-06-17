Episcopal Church panel prohibits local bishop from selling Newport Beach church
A panel of officials from the national Episcopal Church issued an emergency order Saturday, June 16, prohibiting J. Jon Bruno, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, from selling a piece of prime real estate on Lido Isle, previously occupied by congregants of St. James the Great Episcopal Church. The sanction came after members of the hearing panel, who presided over misconduct charges against Bruno in March, said they have not received a clear response from the diocese regarding whether the property at 3209 Via Lido has been sold or if the diocese has entered into a sales agreement for the property.
