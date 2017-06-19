El Monte man arrested after high-speed chase, standoff

An El Monte man was arrested late Sunday, June 18, after leading law enforcement agencies on a high-speed pursuit over more than 100 miles eventually ending in a standoff, police said. Gabriel Rodriguez, 33, was arrested at 6:53 p.m. by the California Highway Patrol with an assist from two Orange County Sheriff Department K-9 units and OCSD's helicopter, Duke 1, said CHP Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.