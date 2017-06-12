Earthquake: 2.7 quake strikes near Avalon
A shallow magnitude 2.7 earthquake was reported Wednesday afternoon 18 miles from the Santa Catalina Island city of Avalon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 3:19 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0.6 miles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
