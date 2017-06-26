Doctors, nurses step up war on deadly sepsis
Dawn Nagel, a nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, knew she was going to have a busy day, with more than a dozen patients showing signs of sepsis. They included a 61-year-old mechanic with diabetes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investigation started after Santa Ana man dies ...
|Sun
|David
|1
|Miyoko's (Oct '07)
|Jun 24
|NSavino
|10
|Disneyland devotee visits park for 2,000 days i...
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|Santa Ana names new acting police chief, second...
|Jun 23
|David
|1
|OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w...
|Jun 23
|David
|1
|noise from the neighbor
|Jun 23
|pleasantglen
|1
|Greg Haidl, Ex-Con (Jun '08)
|Jun 22
|Margaret
|90
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC