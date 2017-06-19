Dennis Rodman defaults on $200k for f...

Dennis Rodman defaults on $200k for failed restaurant

31 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Ex-NBA star Dennis Rodman has been ordered to pay $198,489 after failing to pay bills from his defunct restaurant Josh Slocum's, in Newport Beach In 2006, G.P. Enterprises initially sued Rodman and his business partners for $87,000 for unpaid rent and other damages on the property The bay-side seafood restaurant closed in 2005 following months of controversy stemming from city noise complaints, fights, and lawsuits Rodman was served the default judgment one day before he flew out to visit old pal and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un Controversial ex-NBA star Dennis Rodman has been slapped with a default judgment of almost $200,000 after he spent more than a decade ignoring payments from his failed restaurant business.

