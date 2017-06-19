Dennis Rodman defaults on $200k for failed restaurant
Ex-NBA star Dennis Rodman has been ordered to pay $198,489 after failing to pay bills from his defunct restaurant Josh Slocum's, in Newport Beach In 2006, G.P. Enterprises initially sued Rodman and his business partners for $87,000 for unpaid rent and other damages on the property The bay-side seafood restaurant closed in 2005 following months of controversy stemming from city noise complaints, fights, and lawsuits Rodman was served the default judgment one day before he flew out to visit old pal and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un Controversial ex-NBA star Dennis Rodman has been slapped with a default judgment of almost $200,000 after he spent more than a decade ignoring payments from his failed restaurant business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Irvine police searching for ID in attempted kid...
|Tue
|adamanter
|1
|Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr...
|Mon
|Gud
|4
|California aims to quash immigration detention ...
|Jun 18
|Solarman
|2
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 16
|FAR Q
|4,848
|FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend!
|Jun 8
|KateTran
|2
|200 cows take over downtown San Diego streets i...
|Jun 4
|BiggBunyon
|1
|Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo...
|May 29
|Climate Science
|3
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC