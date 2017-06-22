Dalia Named Chief Financial Officer at California-based Alliant
Newport Beach, Calif.-based Alliant Insurance Services Inc. has named Reshma Dalia to chief financial officer of Alliant's specialty group. Dalia will work with the management team on operational, financial and strategic growth initiatives for the group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana names new acting police chief, second...
|2 hr
|David
|1
|OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w...
|2 hr
|David
|1
|noise from the neighbor
|12 hr
|pleasantglen
|1
|Greg Haidl, Ex-Con (Jun '08)
|18 hr
|Margaret
|90
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|19 hr
|CassH
|4,849
|Irvine police searching for ID in attempted kid...
|Jun 20
|adamanter
|1
|Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr...
|Jun 19
|Gud
|4
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC