Dalia Named Chief Financial Officer at California-based Alliant

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Alliant Insurance Services Inc. has named Reshma Dalia to chief financial officer of Alliant's specialty group. Dalia will work with the management team on operational, financial and strategic growth initiatives for the group.

