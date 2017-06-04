Customers escape clothing store fire in Corona del Mar Sunday afternoon
Firefighters remove dresses from a women's dress shop in the 3000 block of East Coast Highway in Corona del Mar after putting out a fire Sunday afternoon, June 4, 2017. CORONA DEL MAR Firefighters knocked down a blaze at the Secret Dawlat Hanem Fashion Woman clothing store in Corona del Mar on Sunday afternoon, June 4, and customers inside evacuated safely.
