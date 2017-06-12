Christina El Moussa wears thigh-high boots to dinner date
On cloud nine! Flip Or Flop's Christina El Moussa can't stop smiling on dinner date with new beau wearing thigh-high boots and flirty floral dress The 33-year-old HGTV starlet looked smitten on Thursday as she was spotted out in Newport Beach, California with new boyfriend Doug Spedding. The California blonde couldn't contain her smile as she headed to a romantic dinner with the 55-year-old businessman looking chic in thigh-high boots and a flirty floral dress.
