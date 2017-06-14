Cameron Champ's journey to U.S. Open is one of redemption
After missing a 5-footer for par on his 36th and final hole, the par-4 ninth at Big Canyon at the June 5 U.S. Open sectional qualifier in Newport Beach, Calif., Champ found himself in a tie with Stanford junior Brandon Wu for the sixth and final qualifying spot at 6 under. As daylight grew thinner, Champ got another crack at a clinching putt on Big Canyon's ninth hole, the first of the playoff, as he stared down a 30-footer for birdie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Golfweek.
Add your comments below
Newport Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend!
|Jun 8
|KateTran
|2
|Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr...
|Jun 7
|thetruth
|1
|200 cows take over downtown San Diego streets i...
|Jun 4
|BiggBunyon
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo...
|May 29
|Climate Science
|3
|Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Tellinitlikeitis
|4
|Irvine Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 25
|Musikologist
|12
Find what you want!
Search Newport Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC