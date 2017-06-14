Cameron Champ's journey to U.S. Open ...

Cameron Champ's journey to U.S. Open is one of redemption

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Golfweek

After missing a 5-footer for par on his 36th and final hole, the par-4 ninth at Big Canyon at the June 5 U.S. Open sectional qualifier in Newport Beach, Calif., Champ found himself in a tie with Stanford junior Brandon Wu for the sixth and final qualifying spot at 6 under. As daylight grew thinner, Champ got another crack at a clinching putt on Big Canyon's ninth hole, the first of the playoff, as he stared down a 30-footer for birdie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Golfweek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend! Jun 8 KateTran 2
Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr... Jun 7 thetruth 1
News 200 cows take over downtown San Diego streets i... Jun 4 BiggBunyon 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
News Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo... May 29 Climate Science 3
Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Tellinitlikeitis 4
Irvine Music Thread (Oct '13) May 25 Musikologist 12
See all Newport Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Beach Forum Now

Newport Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
 

Newport Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,196 • Total comments across all topics: 281,766,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC